I watched the White House Corona Virus briefing for September 10, 2020 knowing the next day is September 11, 2020, a day of remembrance of the 3000 lives lost in Osama Bin Laden’s attack on the World Trade Center. I couldn’t help but be completely ashamed of Jonathan Karl of ABC News.

Karl is like the many who went nuts over President George Bush 43 in their fake news claim “There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq,” a claim that has since been proven untrue, not because Iraq had stockpiles of nukes but because Chemical Weapons are WMDs and Saddam Hussein had stockpiles of these (I document this here http://changingwind.org/ ).

What is obvious is the immoral double standard that lies are okay if the Left & Democrats can use em!

I’ll keep this short as possible but let’s recall this drama on September 9, 2009, when everyone got mad at a Congressperson for yelling “you lied” at Barack Obama, again near September 11,

Joe Wilson apologizes and Obama accepts. “All Drama” Obama isn’t even fact checked because the Fake News can use all of this to promote Obamacare. And though it appears Obama was telling the truth at the time about the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare, it actually doesn’t. Note the dates in the following montage of 36 times Barack Obama told this lie, many occurring before the September 9, 2009 speech, indicating Barack Obama had already lied before September 9, 2009:

Now I am figuring Representative Joe Wilson knew Obama had lied saying, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” and his outburst was due to knowing that and not seeing any guarantee of no Obamacare coverage for illegal aliens.

In fact Barack Obama eventually makes a half-hearted apology for telling this whopper of a lie, and you’ll see CNN’s people actually finds themselves having to admit Obama was wrong, yet, just as they claim he has difficulty with humble pie, they do too:

Since this lie was told in 2009, and Obama apologized for it in 2013, after his re-election, just consider when have you heard Jonathan Karl of ABC or any other so-called Journalist ask President Obama, “Do you regret lying to the American people about Obamacare?” No instead they avoid calling Obama out for a blatant lie, while in the same September 9, 2009 speech where Joe Wilson yelled “you lie” at Barack Obama, Obama said this full paragraph in its entirety, bolding what’s relevant:

“Then there’s the problem of rising costs. We spend one-and-a-half times more per person on health care than any other country, but we aren’t any healthier for it. This is one of the reasons that insurance premiums have gone up three times faster than wages. It’s why so many employers – especially small businesses – are forcing their employees to pay more for insurance, or are dropping their coverage entirely. It’s why so many aspiring entrepreneurs cannot afford to open a business in the first place, and why American businesses that compete internationally – like our automakers – are at a huge disadvantage. And it’s why those of us with health insurance are also paying a hidden and growing tax for those without it – about $1000 per year that pays for somebody else’s emergency room and charitable care.” — https://www.nytimes.com/2009/09/10/us/politics/10obama.text.html

So that’s roughly 100 million people paying $1,000 more, or $100 billion per year for “somebody else’s emergency room and charitable care” right? Wrong:

“Uncompensated Care Estimates From MEPS [i.e. US Department of Health, Medical Expenditure Panel Survey from 2008]

“People uninsured any time during the year receive $54.3 billion of uncompensated care (care received but not paid for by either the uninsured themselves or by a health insurer), with just over half ($27.8 billion) paid for by implicit subsidies (Exhibit 2). Payments from explicitly identified public and private sources are $11.4 billion and $15.1 billion, respectively. Adults, who constitute more than 80 percent of the uninsured, account for 87 percent of the uncompensated care received. Not surprisingly, the full-year uninsured receive 85 percent of all uncompensated care and 81 percent of all implicitly subsidized care.” — https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.27.5.w399 .

Wait… Obama also lied to the American people saying we’re all paying $1,000 per person for the uninsured when it’s actually around $250-500? Guess there weren’t any fact checkers in 2009…. 🙄

The point is: Obama lied about the Affordable Care Act but few even checked, and those who did and caught Obama’s lie are marginalized only to have Obama years later sort-of apologize (and sort of admit the lie) and the fake news falls all over themselves to couch it as “Obama misled the American people,” never holding Obama accountable for the liar he has been. Fake News continues to never hold President Obama, and now Joe Biden, to the overzealous standard they applied to President Bush and now even more stringently apply to our 45th President of the United States, Donald John Trump.

Understand Obama’s September 9, 2009 speech was about justifying government destroying the private healthcare insurance of at least 93,000,000 Americans because a minority, 7.5 million people even by Democrat estimates, did not have health insurance.

There is nothing Democratic about destroying and nationalizing 1/6 to 1/8 of the economy because less than 10% of the total insurable population doesn’t have health insurance (many of them under 30 without health issues), which is to say that Obama and Democrats decided to upend the entire insurance industry because around 2.5% of the total population of the United States didn’t have health insurance! Did Obama and Democrats lie by even suggesting they are “Democratic?”

“If you like your healthcare plan, you can keep your healthcare plan, period” is Barack Obama’s Promise made and never kept (and Joe Biden’s too). But Obama would rather seek forgiveness after the fact, when it is President Obama’s signature that made the Affordable Care Act bill into Law, done with a lot of fanfare too. Apparently to be ignored is that it was Barack Obama’s duty as President of the United States to review/read bills before signing them to make sure whatever provision, whatever promise the President and government made, is actually in the bill before it becomes law. But President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act without carrying out that duty and responsibility to instead apologize later, as the old adage about asking for forgiveness goes, which suggests Barack Obama knew he lied and just didn’t care.

Nancy Pelosi spread Obama’s lie too and she refuses to apologize for it:

And where was Joe Biden in all of this? Well Biden, as recently as July 2019, spread the same “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” lie, so it is very likely Biden spread the same lie at the time to help get the Affordable Care Act passed but mysteriously I can’t seem to find any video tape, https://khn.org/news/ . “Troubled claim?” It’s more than that https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2013/12/12/.

And yet, as I said, no one ever said to Barack Obama “Do you regret lying to the American people” even with a proven lie Obama sorta-kinda apologized for.

May God Bless you, and I thank you for reading and sharing this,

Toddy Littman