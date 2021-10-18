So it’s been around a while but let’s really look at this Biden-Ghani phone call, (https://www.reuters.com/world/excerpts-call-between-joe-biden-ashraf-ghani-july-23-2021-08-31/).

The first thing that stands out is the lack of what we know as Joe Biden’s “cognitive issues” meaning notice no cognitive issues during this phone call. It’s not so funny to think Joe Biden has no cognitive issues when it comes to lying but it’s an easy conclusion to reach.

And of course many have mentioned this quite often:

“BIDEN:….Hey look, I want to make it clear that I am not a military man any more than you are, but I have been meeting with our Pentagon folks, and our national security people, as you have with ours and yours, and as you know and I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things aren’t going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban.

And there’s a need, whether it is true or not , there is a need to project a different picture.” – Emphasis here is to what has been covered by many and it’s truly appalling to have the President of the United States, knowing he’s on a transcribed phone call, telling the President of another nation to lie. All emphasis herein is mine.

Now it’s good Biden admits he’s not a military man (apparently even he feels a need to be honest every 50 years) for that explains more than anything the cause of the tragic debacle in Afganhistan, a debacle that cost 13 American Soldiers and 170 Afghanis their live. And, when you consider the mistaken drone strike response, 1 Aid Worker and 7 children died over Biden’s incompetence. Sadly we expect this incompetence from someone who has spent around 50 years in Washington D.C. and has no actual experience beyond playing political rhetoric games.

Now what really stood out to me is:

“BIDEN: If you empower Bismillah [Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi] to execute a strategy focused on key parts of the population centers, and I’m not a military guy, so I’m not telling you what that plan should precisely look like, you’re going to get not only more help, but you’re going to get a perception that is going to change in terms of how , um…[unclear].. our allies and folks here in the States and other places think you’re doing.”

Of course knowing the call is transcribed there’s the “I’m not a military guy” caveat, and then the actual suggestion by Biden to Ghani of how to choreograph the lie President Biden is asking the President of Afghanistan to tell.

But let’s make sure we fully understand it’s all to stage a lie:

“You clearly have the best military, you have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well, we will continue to provide close air support, if we know what the plan is and what we are doing. And all the way through the end of August, and who knows what after that.

“We are also going to continue to make sure your air force is capable of continuing to fly and provide air support. In addition to that we are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives, but is sustained and grows because it is clearly in the interest of the people of Afghanistan, that you succeed and you lead. And though I know this is presumptuous of me on one hand to say such things so directly to you, I have known you for a long while, I find you a brilliant and honorable man.”

“Promises promises” right? Only this time it’s under the Constitutional authority to negotiate with foreign leaders (Article 2, Section 2, https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript), and we see Joe Biden promising air support “all the way through the end of August.”

Biden also promised “to make sure your [Afghanistan’s] air force is capable.”

In reality there was no air support given at all throughout the entire uprising of the Taliban. No base to train the Afghani Air Force either. Nothing Joe Biden Said to Ghani, no promise that Biden made was nor could have been kept. But of course what we are reading is the deal being made to get Ghani to do one thing: Lie. President Biden is well aware of the value of a lie and won’t let it go, as Biden continues:

“But I really think, I don’t know whether you’re aware, just how much the perception around the world is that this is looking like a losing proposition, which it is not, not that it necessarily is that, but so the conclusion I’m asking you to consider is to bring together everyone from [Former Vice President Abdul Rashid] Dostum, to [Former President Hamid] Karzai and in between, if they stand there and say they back the strategy you put together, and put a warrior in charge, you know a military man, [Defense Minister Bismillah] Khan in charge of executing that strategy, and that will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think.”

“No pressure” right?

Ghani’s response explains that President Biden knew on July 23, 2021 that Pakistan was part of the Taliban uprising and that it was “a full-scale invasion”:

“GHANI: Mr. President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken account of.”

And President Biden knew, not from the military but from President Ghani himself that:

“Second, what is crucial is, close air support , and if I could make a request, you have been very generous, if your assistance, particularly to our air force be front loaded, because what we need at this moment, there was a very heavily reliance on air power, and we have prioritized that if it could be at all front-loaded, we will greatly appreciate it.”

President Biden knew exactly what was going on and what the outcome would be, and yet had to caveat the phone call:

“BIDEN: No, well, look, I, thank you. Look, close air support works only if there is a military strategy on the ground to support.”

President Biden, instead of looking at our Generals…Wait better said, instead of listening to our Generals, and applying their input that recommended keeping the airbase and 2,500 to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan Biden instead wants Ghani, and the Afghanis to come up with a military strategy that commits our US air assets to support the Afghanis in a choreographed lie. This appears to be why Biden keeps throwing out the “military strategy to support” caveat. The excuse for pulling our troops out? Biden wants to blame it on Ghani not having a strategy, oh what kind of strategy you ask? A strategy that, as you can see here, is the strategy to lie, to promote appearances that have nothing to do with the truth or reality. The deal Biden is presenting is for Ghani to “put a warrior in charge” and then put forth a big lie about how well they’re doing, a lie using videos of the warrior executing a strategy devised by Afghanistan, and if this lie changes perceptions then President Biden is offering air support.

There was nothing of substance in President Biden’s offer or in what he was asking President Ghani to do, and we know the speed of the Taliban’s takeover denied President Biden his Afghani Media Production rendition of Wag the Dog.

Most important about this whole transcript and President Biden’s promises to President Ghani is what happened 18 days earlier. The transcript is dated July 23, 2021. But remember we started closing our airbase around July 1, 2021, and finished around July 5, 2021. This phone call was after our abandoning the airbase which is something President Biden was well aware of before the phone call to President Ghani…. Like I said it’s Wag the Dog. Biden has played us, President Ghani, and world leaders that read this transcript as fools. Why would anyone trust us after reading this transcript, or is this entire transcript a Joe Biden cognitive moment? Either way Joe Biden is unfit to be President of the United States, whether by intentional Treason or cognitive decline disability (American negotiations with other nations are done in good faith, not like CCP China by lying).

I am sure the families of those who died in Biden’s Afghanistan Retreat Debacle could care less why President Joe Biden failed and abandoned them.

God Bless you and I thank you for reading and sharing this,

Toddy Littman