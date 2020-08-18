Read the link to this paragraph through and you’ll see the biggest reason Wikipedia needs to be rejected, ignored, and if possible never used. I strongly suggest everyone review their use of Wikipedia for any reference that treats it as a form of encyclopedia as Wikipedia is one of the best examples of how bias has become a part of the “education” of people by propaganda. The Ph.d crowd loaded with their “peer review” defense claims has affirmed absolute bias by Wikipedia feigning objective authority when by publications like the linked article it appears the entire Wikipedia contributor, moderator, and originator purpose and intention is not to actually do anything useful but only what is meaningful for a Progressive narrative and agenda to lead people, a nudge at a time, to accept Communism and the Tyrannical rule of Government by Oligarchs (the very outcome Socrates warns about in Plato’s Republic from “Democracy” as a form of government).

The above article is the epitome of Saul Alinsky’s method of marginalizing opponents through propaganda that is clearly aimed at all who oppose Communism and any means to achieve it, Ph.d’s using the “peer review” to further pedestalize their Ph.d Argument from Authority ruse which is clearly, if it wasn’t propaganda, dishonest if not just uniformed and ignorant. The real effort is not to objectively state or establish facts and mark the truth but, instead, as a certain Declaration of War against Freedom, Individual Liberty, and demand you cease and desist exercising the mere right to your own thoughts, your Freedom of Thought and Freedom of Expression and Speech in voicing your thoughts solely on the basis that the Left can place them within some stereotyped definition that educational repetition has established (usually through our school system) as an iconic and unforgettable mutual image in our minds — Their exploitation of parallels as an educational tool amongst us. The Left has deemed there is no longer a marketplace of ideas because that is too “Capitalistic” for them, instead they go with demanding the embrace of German Philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (Marx was actually educated in Economics) to justify their demand and use of force against Americans who disagree as though these old European White Guys’ past opiniond are no longer opinions because these modern day Progressives agree with those European White Guy’s opinions and demand America become what these European White Guys espouse. A strawman for the simple fact all these Progressives have to do is move to another nation and become subject to a government that gives them what they demand America change into and become. There’s 170 other nations of which around 135-140 are exactly what the Left is demanding American become, demanding America join these nations in failure who are even more owned and controlled by Communist China than America is.

You’d think American Citizens would recognize and realize when another nation or a small group of folks who have means (but hate America, the country that helped them get that means like Soros) are trying to destroy the very enjoyable lives most American Generations that were willing to take up American Culture and design have enjoyed for 257 years, and a system that can carry on to do the same for hundreds of millions of people to an infinite time scale, however their projection of their failure onto others to blame them, mostly caused by ginned up hate, a hate derived from others who lost money, power, and their final blow of superstructure control in 2016 by the American Peoples’ Election of Donald John Trump to be the 45th President of the United States pursuant to the Constitution is an end to America being held captive by “Virtue Governance” that saw the United States as the unfairly successful nation owing to the world and resulted in Progressive feigned, “privileged,” appearance of Freedom throughout every facet of the United States of America while in actuality becoming further and further enslaved to foreign powers on the idea it saves us money by lowering labor costs, that handing our jobs to China who uses slavery is somehow the “moral high ground.” How little we need to see to know and realize all of this is foreign in origin, design, and nations paying for it (i.e. CCP China).

But you see, according to Wikipedia that Red Pilling or Black Pilling, is — when you look at the gravamen of the article — essentially Freudian in origin. Their claims of a psychological root is, without question, to be given immediate recognition as accurate, as “science” while entirely done to categorize and marginalize that a person can have a thought in favor of their Individual Liberty and Freedom, that we are sentient beings who can have spontaneous thought whether the immediate desire to assure our Freedom or in direct reaction to government or whatever else. To the Left everything we think, say, do, is definable by their precious Religion of Science yet demanding we assume their motivations are above reproach and question because of their “peer review” amongst a vacuum of people who agree (a mob much like we have on the streets of Portland) and this is the “check and balance” by which we’re to be safe to assumed the Left leaning Ph.d majority vacuum at all levels of education that mistaught our kids about America is acting objectively and lacking any self-interest because the mere use of their mind is a philanthropic donation to the human race and therefore automatically of the highest order and doing the best for mankind. These people are exactly as Marx & Engels explain in the Communist Manifesto:

“The Communists are distinguished from the other working-class parties by this only: (1) In the national struggles of the proletarians of the different countries, they point out and bring to the front the common interests of the entire proletariat, independently of all nationality. (2) In the various stages of development which the struggle of the working class against the bourgeoisie has to pass through, they always and everywhere represent the interests of the movement as a whole.

The Communists, therefore, are on the one hand, practically, the most advanced and resolute section of the working-class parties of every country, that section which pushes forward all others; on the other hand, theoretically, they have over the great mass of the proletariat the advantage of clearly understanding the line of march, the conditions, and the ultimate general results of the proletarian movement.” — http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/61/pg61-images.html

As I see it this simply says is, while Marx & Engels claim Communism doesn’t create classes, “Communists must be obeyed by the worker as the Communist will always have their best interest in mind.”

Too deep? Too much? “OMG a Wall of Text!” — Then ignore it all and just hope those who said they’re coming for your guns while they are also “absolutely” ready to “redistribute funds” from Police Departments that help maintain law and order, that assure Civil Discourse is our first response to a confrontation instead of violence, are not serious and that Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and the rest of those who see America’s Constitutional Republic a problem needing a generally Communist appearance Global Government Order that’s actually a Dictatorship, a Tyranny of the world’s population by those who have means, the larger plurality of “1%” who want that control over the rest of mankind (of which Donald John Trump is not a member) are all just kidding in paying these people sometimes $1500/day or as the head of I believe it’s ANTIFA (or could it be BLM? no difference to me) received $140,000/yr, that all of this is they’ve done to destroy our cities our communities and our safe and secure environment is just a joke; just put your trust in a belief that these people would never destroy America and enslave its people, irrespective of designs to do so by Bill Ayers and the Weather Underground in the 1960’s and 1970’s. — https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLD34JiFlwNHpFSq2REV1imrFwfEGNvykL.

Thank you for reading and sharing this, and may Christ’s Blessing always be upon you,

Toddy Littman