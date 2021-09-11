Yeah this isn’t short and sweet.

So when confronting people about the controlling nature of Medicare and Social Security as government benefits, whether entitlements or not, I’ve often been told “those are not government entitlements” only to be further rebuked with “they’re not entitlements because I pay for them from my paycheck. They are benefits the government manages and I pay for.”

So called “American” President Biden appears to be on the rampage to outdo Andrew Cuomo and kill far more than just 6,000 American Seniors. Ironic that Biden is out to kill Seniors but mandating a “vaccine” that isn’t a vaccine, dictating its necessity to those using and receiving Medicare is what Joe Biden is doing. Oh and yeah by all certain definitions and intentions the so called “vaccine” is actually gene thereapy, Moderna’s top guy from 2017:

Had trouble getting the video to show and be playable directly so here’s a link to it, hopefully that works without any issues,

https://tv.gab.com/channel/cybershell/view/moderna-boss-mrna-jabs-are-rewriting-609d807eb712bc9ad0534699

So now that the truth about this “jab” being gene therapy is out of the way….

It’s obvious in Joe Biden’s statements that he is drunk with power. Biden dictates to us, “it’s not about Freedom,” dictates to us to ignore a Moderna Executive who explains their view that mRNA “has hacked the code of life” and we are further dictated not to be concerned, alarmed, or even care about it since it won’t matter as Biden has decided by executive fiat to mandate and overrule our Right to Redress of Grievance. Apparently Americans are no longer to be Free and to just act and be drones even more obedient than the high tech ones. All we know right now is “you have the right to remain silent, and government demands you are an obedient citizen and denizens subject to the will of Authoritarian Rule and Authoritarian Leader Joe Biden.”

American’s are dictated to always assume the position of mushrooms and that government is raising us properly through imposing darkness and feeding us manure, just nod and obey.

It should alarm every American when Americans are dictated to obey, comply, and accept government’s decree in a supposed “Democracy” as generally emphasized by Democrats, a specious use of the term if there ever was one that only proves wordplay by Democrats to manipulate us once again, with no real meaning of any respect of the interests of the American People. Proven by the fact mandates render us voiceless irrespective of government subjecting us to gene therapies or a coercive penalty to force us to obey. There are few perfect examples of a direct assault and declaration of war on American Freedom and Individual Liberty far in excess of the powers of the President of the United States to rule as a tyrant over the American People, the States, and their businesses than Biden’s Vaccine Mandates.

Understand there’s studies that show getting the virus and surviving it causes a 13x, thats a 1300% immunity to Covid-19 and its known variants to date, https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1 .

But regardless of the vaccine and immunity, people, and especially Americans, have a right to make their own decisions, to make those decisions in their own time and to find any and all information they wish to peruse about anything they want to make an informed decision. And of course denying this right to our managing our own health flies in the face of the whole basis of abortion’s “my body my choice” that appears now to be just a meaningless meme. Today we know “My body, my choice” has nothing to do with gender, it is a natural right of all people, a part of the unalienable rights that we get to define as we live our lives, well recognized by Jefferson thus:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” — Emphasis mine, https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript .

I cited more than necessary as it appears this simple beginning to the 1776 Declaration of Independence establishes that the battle of a few to control the many of mankind is still pursued by those who brought us the Civil War. Democrats? Liberals? No. They are Authoritarians.

The giveaway it’s merely authoritarianism is by the “My body, my choice” lie we all bought as genuine and heartfelt by those claiming it for abortion, a lie that carries with it the idea of Individual Liberty in a most Libertarian form, yet in truth it is a misguided attempt to claim a separate human body, a fetus, is somehow the same body as the woman’s (or whoever is carrying the child per technology). But the legal notion of Freedom implied by the claim further distorts meaning and results in minutia, decades of minutia because abortion’s “My body, my choice” is just another manipulation by deception and another lie. Abortion being recognized as it has been by an Activist Supreme Court, claimed as a Constitutional Right, and far in excess of the Constitution’s Rights guarantees for States and the Individual Liberty of its inhabitants, is what we must recognize has always been the point of abortion and its argument to arrive as a federal issue in the court system. Abortion begs the question: Can Americans be pushed to be “more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable”?

When you look back at history and those ready to trespass on Americans and their rights it is always Authoritarians, who always have an excuse, citing some authority to justify their actions, often citing something we each care about and placing us in the unenviable position of choosing between what is presented as solely an either-or proposition and always one that we’re told could cost us our lives. This is better known as conversion and in Authoritarian parlance is “leveraging” (the thing they didn’t use with the Taliban). This method of “reason” is also a fraud called “argument from authority”, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argument_from_authority . Worth noting this same method was used by Christopher Steele in speaking as an anonymous source to media to speciously “verify” his own dossier on President Trump was accurate and genuine, https://rightsidenews.com/uncategorized/democrat-recusal-bamboozle/ (Article cited as it provides information showing Steele knowingly acted as the anonymous media source to entirely fail to independently verify the Steele Dossier resulting in a false claim to the FISA court that the Steele dossier was evidence that had been verified by other sources as used by the FBI and Department of Justice in being granted their application to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against then Trump Campaign member Carter Page).

And always these things are done for Government’s interest, to abuse the ultimate power of force as vested in government (the largest plantations originally organized to institute and become State governments) to force others to be enslaved to work for them, be it by government fees and taxation or merely wanting the ultimate tax upon free people and treating them as prey via legalized slavery.

Today’s evidence the Authoritarian necessity of slavery hasn’t changes is in the promotion of Bill Gates idea to have machines do the work and be taxed for it ( https://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/02/ ), an idea even endorsed by New York Congresswoman Ocazio Cortez, https://www.marketwatch.com/story/ . “Tax the machines too” machines so called “Progressive” billionaires like Gates want to keep chained by the term “artificial” amended to “intelligence” while Ocazio is just looking for a new slave as Authoritarians always do, her proposed tax on the machines 90% — Authoritarian coercion never knows an oppressive act they don’t love. We all know they will never recognize the machines as free if the machines ever developed to sentience right?…. Sounds a lot like Authoritarian Progressive Democrat history repeating itself regarding slavery now doesn’t it?

It matters because we, especially America, since its foundation have always been against slavery of every kind but for volunteers such as politicians. See politicians raise money to run for office to be a “public servant” so they’ve agreed to be a subject to their Constituents by choosing to run for the office. By noting and already fighting against the enslavement of machines as the next path of Authoritarian slavery America shows it continues to make every effort to end slavery as it always has. Slavery was even discussed at the 1788 Constitutional Convention, per James Madison the keeper of the record as he explains in the first 3 paragraphs of Federalist 42 showing the purpose and intention of Constitution Article I, Section 9, https://guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers/ . Note Madison’s use of the words “European brethren” at the end of the 3rd paragraph in relation to his discussing the “unfortunate Africans” and that James Madison said this in 1788, a far cry from a racist nation establishing racist institutions.

The Civil War wasn’t necessarily or entirely about slavery but slavery was promoted as a reason to fight the Civil War, a war waged by what were known as Democrats at the time, often called “Dixiecrats” and their key constituency was the Klu Klux Klan. Slavery as the only means of industry in the South was so bad that many former slaves had employed slaves even to make cotton gins ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Ellison) . Yes former African slaves hired African slaves and even bought Confederate bonds to support the Confederate States of America’s Civil War against the North and Abolitionists who wanted to abolish and end slavery and all forms of involuntary servitude, Abolitionists who became the Grand Old Party, the Republican Party today.

Now I admit a bias toward any who want to resist, fight, and never cater or ever be subjected to slavery, to authoritarian rule that claims a right to deny, control, and undermine the unalienable Rights of Americans since our nation is established on the principle these are absolutely un-a-lien-able, that we can’t even give these rights away. And to emphasize the point, and why American Citizenship is so important, former Supreme Court Justice James Wilson, signer of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution:

“Permit me to mention one great principle, the vital principle I may well call it, which diffuses animation and vigor through all the others. The principle I mean is this, that the supreme or sovereign power of the society resides in the citizens at large; and that, therefore, they always retain the right of abolishing, altering, or amending their constitution, at whatever time, and in whatever manner, they shall deem expedient. James Wilson, Founding Father, Lectures on Law: Volume 1 Chapter 1 page 17.” — Emphasis mine, http://web.archive.org/web/ .

And this series of lectures was intended to aid in the first teaching of lawyers in the United States, https://archive.org/details/DKC0006/page/n31/mode/2up .

The Exceptionalism that is America’s is our Freedom and Individual Liberty enshrined in our Founding Documents, and accepted by the nations of the world after a Revolutionary war as the act of successfully defending our nation established our Rights under the Feudal Customs that ruled the world at the time and had resulted in slavery masquerading as subject servitude to Crownheads for thousands of years. America’s self-government fighting off the British were the beginning of the undoing of the entire regime of “Blue Blood” aristocrat rule over mankind. America’s self-government by a self-executing written Constitution that is also the written Will of the People provides opportunity for all and a choice to people around the world to never be subjected to Authoritarian rule over their lives.

So the question is do we fight to keep America or are we merely denizens disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right ourselves by abolishing the forms to which we are accustomed?

I do not mean to suggest in any way overthrowing the Government established by the Constitution. I do mean it’s long past time to fight the bureaucracies that have taken over and act to supplant America’s Constitutional limited government and we do this in defense of those we elected who’ve been neutered by bureaucratic propaganda of forms and procedures undermining the ultimate Law of the Land our written Constitution. When our elected fail to act to support and defend the Constitution they’ve taken an Oath to so do the job falls on us as we’re the Sovereign Power. It is our Right, Duty, and Role to Defend America, and this is a well established principle by those in government who have drafted our loved ones to fight their wars in the past. We the People must act if American self-government is to survive and thrive, and hopefully this time we inspire others around the world to do the same.

God Bless you and I thank you for reading and sharing this,

Toddy Littman